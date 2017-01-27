Pentagon orders Air Force One, F-35 reviews

(CNN) US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has directed Pentagon reviews of the $400 billion F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program and the new Air Force One being ordered, according to a Pentagon statement Friday.

The move follows President Donald Trump's calls, last month, to review whether a modified version of the older F/A-18 aircraft could replace the Navy's costly F-35 variant, and whether the steep price tag of the new Air Force One order with Boeing can be trimmed.

Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said this "is a prudent step to incorporate additional information into the budget preparation process and to inform the secretary's recommendations to the President regarding critical military capabilities."

The F-35 program has drawn criticism from various lawmakers for its history of cost overruns and schedule delays resulting in a price tag that nearly doubles the original budget.

Last month, Lockheed Martin's CEO gave then President-elect Trump her "personal commitment" to cut the cost of the stealthy F-35 fighter jet after Trump posted a tweet criticizing the program.

