Pentagon orders Air Force One, F-35 reviews

(CNN) US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has directed Pentagon reviews of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program and the new Air Force One being ordered, according to a Pentagon statement.

The move follows President Donald Trump's calls for reviewing whether a modified F/A-18 could replace the costly F-35C and whether the steep price tag of the new Air Force One order with Boeing can be trimmed.

Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said this "is a prudent step to incorporate additional information into the budget preparation process and to inform the secretary's recommendations to the President regarding critical military capabilities."