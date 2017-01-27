Breaking News

Pentagon orders Air Force One, F-35 reviews

By Zachary Cohen, Zachary Cohen

Updated 1:13 PM ET, Fri January 27, 2017

The United States Air Force announced Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2015, that Boeing's 747-800 platform would be used for the next generation Presidential transport fleet.

(CNN)US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has directed Pentagon reviews of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program and the new Air Force One being ordered, according to a Pentagon statement.

The move follows President Donald Trump's calls for reviewing whether a modified F/A-18 could replace the costly F-35C and whether the steep price tag of the new Air Force One order with Boeing can be trimmed.
Pentagon Spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis said this "is a prudent step to incorporate additional information into the budget preparation process and to inform the secretary's recommendations to the President regarding critical military capabilities."