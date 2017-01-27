'Will there be WiFi in the internment camp?' Muslim comics take aim at Trump

New York (CNN) Four days before showtime, "The Big Brown Comedy Hour" had sold out. "That never happens," organizer Dean Obeidallah told the crowd at Comic Strip Live, a venerable club in Manhattan. "We're pretty sure Homeland Security bought a block of tickets."

Like many of the night's quips, rants, impressions and wisecracks, it was both a joke -- and serious. It was comedy as an "act of resistance," said Obeidallah, a way of empowering Muslims and racial minorities to talk back to the incoming powers that be. Namely, Donald Trump.

For years, "The Big Brown Comedy Hour" has been a regular feature at Comic Strip Live. But this Sunday night was different. The inauguration was days away, and some of the comedians, many of whom were Muslim and of Middle Eastern or South Asian descent, expressed deep uneasiness about Trump's impending presidency. The evening's event was dubbed "The Last Show Before Trump Deports Us."

Laughing to keep from crying

"People need to laugh," Obeidallah said, "if only to keep from crying."

