Miss Universe Canada takes on body-shamers with a badass message

(CNN) Taunts about her weight are nothing new for Siera Bearchell, the Miss Universe 2016 contestant representing Canada. She's heard it all: "What happened to you, why did you gain weight? You are losing points."

But that doesn't mean it still doesn't leave her speechless - as one such episode did Thursday.

"How does it feel to be so much... larger than the other delegates?" a reporter asked her during a media event.

Bearchell is a runner, a law student, and co-owner of an apparel company. Her pageant journey has been paved with plenty of negativity - and she's frankly and openly documenting those episodes of body-shaming.

"I have a vision to redefine beauty. I have a vision in which women around the world will recognize that true beauty, validation and self-worth start from within," she wrote in one post.

