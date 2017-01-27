Breaking News

Miss Universe Canada takes on body-shamers with a badass message

By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Updated 11:02 AM ET, Fri January 27, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)Taunts about her weight are nothing new for Siera Bearchell, the Miss Universe 2016 contestant representing Canada. She's heard it all: "What happened to you, why did you gain weight? You are losing points."

But that doesn't mean it still doesn't leave her speechless - as one such episode did Thursday.
"How does it feel to be so much... larger than the other delegates?" a reporter asked her during a media event.
    Bearchell is a runner, a law student, and co-owner of an apparel company. Her pageant journey has been paved with plenty of negativity - and she's frankly and openly documenting those episodes of body-shaming.

      I was recently asked, "What happened to you? Why have you gained weight? You are losing points" This was a reference to my body of course. While I am first to say I am not as lean as I was when I was 16, 20, or even last year, but I am more confident, capable, wise, humble and passionate than ever before. 🙋🏻As soon as I started to love who I was rather than always trying to fit what I thought society wanted me to be, I gained a whole new side of life. This is the side I am trying to bring to the @missuniverse competition. The side of life that is so rare to find: self-worth and self-love. We always focus on the things we wish we could change rather than loving everything we are. #missuniverse #bodydiversity #IMG

      A photo posted by Siera Bearchell (@sierabearchell) on

      "I have a vision to redefine beauty. I have a vision in which women around the world will recognize that true beauty, validation and self-worth start from within," she wrote in one post.
      Read More
      Bearchell says when she heard the reporter ask her how she felt, she thought: "How does it feel to be myself? How does it feel to be confident in who I am? How does it feel to fulfill my dream of representing Canada on the Miss Universe stage? How does it feel to be a role model for so many young women who struggle to find someone to look up to? How does it feel to redefine beauty?"
      Her answer?
      "It feels great."