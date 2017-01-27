First, Gwyneth Paltrow raved about vagina steaming; now her lifestyle website, Goop, wants you to stick a $66 rock in your vagina.

The article also claims putting a jade egg into your vagina for hours at a time can improve your sex life, balance your menstrual cycle, and "intensify feminine energy," among other things.

The jade eggs are now sold out, but the women's health experts Health spoke to say you should steer clear anyway. Walking around with a rock clenched in your lady parts is just the latest addition to the list of things you shouldn't do to your vagina.

The site Goop offered jade and rose quartz eggs for sale, though both were shown as sold out.

Jen Gunter , MD, a San Francisco-based ob-gyn, warns that using a jade egg really could hurt you. "The stones are really porous, so I'm not sure how it could be cleaned or sterilized between uses," she says. Nasty bacteria (like the kind that cause toxic shock syndrome or bacterial vaginosis) could get lodged in the nooks and crannies, and then get reintroduced into the vagina every time the egg is used, says Dr. Gunter.

"That's especially an issue when one of the recommended ways to use it is sleeping with it in. We don't recommend that tampons or menstrual cups be left in for longer than 12 hours and those are either disposable or cleanable."

Dr. Streicher also worries that one of these slippery stones could actually get stuck in your vagina, and that you could potentially scratch your vaginal wall trying to retrieve it (she's seen this happen to clients with sex toys).

What's more, while Goop claims using a jade egg will help strengthen your pelvic floor, both Dr. Gunter and Dr. Streicher point out that leaving a weight inside of your vagina all day long isn't a healthy training method. "You want to contract and relax, not have [your muscles] contract continually,"

Dr. Gunter says. "Contracting constantly is like doing half of a bicep curl and not finishing it -- that's not how you work on a muscle."

If you want to strengthen your pelvic floor, Dr. Gunter recommends sticking with exercises that have been proven to work, like kegels . You could also buy a device specifically designed for pelvic floor training (like Elvie or PeriCoach ) -- they're made from safe, cleanable materials.

And as far as the other so-called benefits go, Dr. Gunter says there's no truth to them, simply because "there's no such thing as magic." Granted, she does believe that some women may feel short-term benefits from these eggs because of the placebo effect. "But this is a potentially harmful placebo -- both from a possible risk of infection and from how this practitioner is recommending you use them," says Dr. Gunter.

There are plenty of effective ways to address the problems this jade egg supposedly solves. If you're having sex troubles, for instance, Dr. Streicher recommends trying to hone in on what the root of the problem is, and then figuring out an effective solution.

Join the conversation See the latest news and share your comments with CNN Health on Facebook and Twitter.

For example, if you're struggling to reach orgasm, Dr. Streicher advises taking some time to get to know your body through masturbation: "Find out where your clitoris is and how to stimulate it. Or invest in a good vibrator, which has been scientifically proven to address this challenge."

Most importantly, it's crucial to realize there's no cure-all for your problems, says Dr. Streicher. And even if there was, it likely wouldn't come in the form of a product promoted by a celebrity. "Just the fact that they're famous, doesn't mean they have some insider knowledge," she says.

A better solution is to seek help from an actual doctor, rather than rely on a mystical egg to fix everything. Especially since, as Dr. Streicher points out, the questionable benefits of the product are just not worth the potential harm.