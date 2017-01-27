Breaking News

Girls feel less 'smart' than boys by age 6, research says

By Juliet Perry and Meera Senthilingam, CNN

Updated 12:01 PM ET, Fri January 27, 2017

Chinese-American physicist Chien-Shiung Wu (1912-1997) focused her research predominantly on the techniques of experimental physics and radioactivity. She was known for her work on the Manhattan Project, which produced the first nuclear weapon during World War II. Her nicknames included the &quot;First Lady of Physics&quot;, &quot;Chinese Marie Curie&quot; and &quot;Madame Wu&quot;.
Chien-Shiung Wu: Chinese-American physicist Chien-Shiung Wu (1912-1997) focused her research predominantly on the techniques of experimental physics and radioactivity. She was known for her work on the Manhattan Project, which produced the first nuclear weapon during World War II. Her nicknames included the "First Lady of Physics", "Chinese Marie Curie" and "Madame Wu".
Polish-born French physicist Marie Curie (1867-1934) discovered polonium and radium. Her work led to the creation of X-rays -- a crucial component of modern-day medicine. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the only woman to win this award in two categories: Physics and Chemistry.
Marie Curie: Polish-born French physicist Marie Curie (1867-1934) discovered polonium and radium. Her work led to the creation of X-rays -- a crucial component of modern-day medicine. She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the only woman to win this award in two categories: Physics and Chemistry.
American Alice Hamilton (1869-1970) was a pioneer in the field of toxicology. She researched the effects of lead poison on factory workers, isolated a typhoid fever outbreak in 1902, and lent her expertise to help crack down on the sale of cocaine to children in Chicago. She was also the first female faculty member of &lt;a href=&quot;http://hms.harvard.edu/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Harvard Medical School.&lt;/a&gt;
Alice Hamilton: American Alice Hamilton (1869-1970) was a pioneer in the field of toxicology. She researched the effects of lead poison on factory workers, isolated a typhoid fever outbreak in 1902, and lent her expertise to help crack down on the sale of cocaine to children in Chicago. She was also the first female faculty member of Harvard Medical School.
Austrian physicist Lise Meitner (1878-1968) was a key member of a small group of scientists who discovered nuclear fission. Notably, one of her colleagues and her long-time collaborator, Otto Hahn, was awarded the 1944 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work on nuclear fission. Meitner&#39;s exclusion has since been considered to be an error by the Nobel committee.
Lise Meitner: Austrian physicist Lise Meitner (1878-1968) was a key member of a small group of scientists who discovered nuclear fission. Notably, one of her colleagues and her long-time collaborator, Otto Hahn, was awarded the 1944 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their work on nuclear fission. Meitner's exclusion has since been considered to be an error by the Nobel committee.
German embryologist Hilde Mangold (1898-1924), along with Hans Spemann, discovered the embryonic organizer. Their work led to further understanding of the pattern of embryo differentiation in all amphibians and formed the foundation for the field of experimental embryology. Mangold died young, but in 1935 Spemann was awarded the Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery.
Hilde Mangold: German embryologist Hilde Mangold (1898-1924), along with Hans Spemann, discovered the embryonic organizer. Their work led to further understanding of the pattern of embryo differentiation in all amphibians and formed the foundation for the field of experimental embryology. Mangold died young, but in 1935 Spemann was awarded the Nobel prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery.
American marine biologist and conservationist Rachel Carson (1907-1964) was also an author. After WWII, she focused on warning the public about the long-term effects of misusing pesticides. Her book Silent Spring and other works challenged the practices of agricultural scientists and are credited with advancing the global environmental movement.
Rachel Carson: American marine biologist and conservationist Rachel Carson (1907-1964) was also an author. After WWII, she focused on warning the public about the long-term effects of misusing pesticides. Her book Silent Spring and other works challenged the practices of agricultural scientists and are credited with advancing the global environmental movement.
Italian neuroscientist Rita Levi-Montalcini (1909-2012) was known for her work in neurobiology. Along with Stanley Cohen, she won the 1986 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery of nerve growth factor, a protein controlling growth and development. Prior to her death in 2012, she was the oldest living Nobel laureate and first ever to reach their 100th birthday.
Rita Levi-Montalcini: Italian neuroscientist Rita Levi-Montalcini (1909-2012) was known for her work in neurobiology. Along with Stanley Cohen, she won the 1986 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their discovery of nerve growth factor, a protein controlling growth and development. Prior to her death in 2012, she was the oldest living Nobel laureate and first ever to reach their 100th birthday.
American-Armenian pioneer anaesthesiologist Virginia Apgar (1909-1974) developed the APGAR score (Appearance, Pulse, Grimace, Activity, Respiration), a well-known system to evaluate the health of newborn babies. The Apgar score came into general use throughout the United States and has since been adopted by numerous other countries.
Virginia Apgar: American-Armenian pioneer anaesthesiologist Virginia Apgar (1909-1974) developed the APGAR score (Appearance, Pulse, Grimace, Activity, Respiration), a well-known system to evaluate the health of newborn babies. The Apgar score came into general use throughout the United States and has since been adopted by numerous other countries.
U.S. biochemist Gertrude B. Elion (1918-1999) helped develop many drugs, including ones used to treat malaria, herpes, meningitis and leukemia. In 1988, Elion, together with George Hitchings and Sir James Black, received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their research and insight into the principles of drug treatments.
Gertrude B. Elion: U.S. biochemist Gertrude B. Elion (1918-1999) helped develop many drugs, including ones used to treat malaria, herpes, meningitis and leukemia. In 1988, Elion, together with George Hitchings and Sir James Black, received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for their research and insight into the principles of drug treatments.
American Jane C. Wright (1910-2013) was a physician who explored the relationship between patient and tissue culture response and developed chemotherapy as a viable treatment for cancer. She developed chemotherapy delivery methods by way of a catheter system and became the director of the Cancer Research Foundation at Harlem Hospital by age 33.
Jane C. Wright: American Jane C. Wright (1910-2013) was a physician who explored the relationship between patient and tissue culture response and developed chemotherapy as a viable treatment for cancer. She developed chemotherapy delivery methods by way of a catheter system and became the director of the Cancer Research Foundation at Harlem Hospital by age 33.
British chemist, crystallographer and biophysicist Rosalind Franklin (1920-1958) was the first to hypothesize and show, through x-ray diffraction, the double helix structure of DNA. Her discovery laid the ground work for Francis Crick and James Watson&#39;s molecular model of DNA. The Nobel Prize can only be shared by three living scientists and so Franklin was barely acknowledged when it was awarded to Watson, Crick and Maurice Wilkins for the discovery of the double-helix in 1962.
Rosalind Franklin: British chemist, crystallographer and biophysicist Rosalind Franklin (1920-1958) was the first to hypothesize and show, through x-ray diffraction, the double helix structure of DNA. Her discovery laid the ground work for Francis Crick and James Watson's molecular model of DNA. The Nobel Prize can only be shared by three living scientists and so Franklin was barely acknowledged when it was awarded to Watson, Crick and Maurice Wilkins for the discovery of the double-helix in 1962.
American chemist Stephanie Kwolek (1923-2014) was awarded the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.dupont.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;DuPont&lt;/a&gt; Company&#39;s Lavoisier Medal for outstanding technical achievement in 1995. Her career at the company spanned over forty years. She is best known for inventing Kevlar, an immensely strong plastic that was first used as a replacement for steel reinforcing strips, in 1965.
Stephanie Kwolek: American chemist Stephanie Kwolek (1923-2014) was awarded the DuPont Company's Lavoisier Medal for outstanding technical achievement in 1995. Her career at the company spanned over forty years. She is best known for inventing Kevlar, an immensely strong plastic that was first used as a replacement for steel reinforcing strips, in 1965.
British primatologist Dame Jane Goodall, 81, is best known for her long-term research on wild chimpanzees in Tanzania. She founded, the &lt;a href=&quot;http://gombechimpanzees.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jane Goodall Institute Research Center&lt;/a&gt; in Gombe National Park, which is the world&#39;s longest running continuous wildlife research project. She also started Roots &amp;amp; Shoots, the Institute&#39;s global environmental and humanitarian program for young people.
Jane Goodall: British primatologist Dame Jane Goodall, 81, is best known for her long-term research on wild chimpanzees in Tanzania. She founded, the Jane Goodall Institute Research Center in Gombe National Park, which is the world's longest running continuous wildlife research project. She also started Roots & Shoots, the Institute's global environmental and humanitarian program for young people.
Hong Kong Chinese and Canadian physician Margaret Chan OBE, 68, is Director-General of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.who.int/en/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;World Health Organisation (WHO)&lt;/a&gt;. She began her career in public health with the Hong Kong Department of Health where she was appointed Director in 1994. Three years later, while in this role, she handled the first human outbreak of H5N1 Avian Influenza and in 2003 successfully combated severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in Hong Kong.
Margaret Chan: Hong Kong Chinese and Canadian physician Margaret Chan OBE, 68, is Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO). She began her career in public health with the Hong Kong Department of Health where she was appointed Director in 1994. Three years later, while in this role, she handled the first human outbreak of H5N1 Avian Influenza and in 2003 successfully combated severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) in Hong Kong.
American astrophysicist France A. Córdova, 68, is Director of the National Science Foundation. She rose to this position after working as a prominent researcher of X-ray and gamma ray sources stemming from her work on pulsars. She was the youngest and first female Chief Scientist at &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nasa.gov/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;NASA&lt;/a&gt; from 1993 to 1996 and later went on to be awarded NASA&#39;s highest honor, the Distinguished Service Medal.
France A. Córdova: American astrophysicist France A. Córdova, 68, is Director of the National Science Foundation. She rose to this position after working as a prominent researcher of X-ray and gamma ray sources stemming from her work on pulsars. She was the youngest and first female Chief Scientist at NASA from 1993 to 1996 and later went on to be awarded NASA's highest honor, the Distinguished Service Medal.
Italian particle physicist Fabiola Gianotti, 53, is the first female Director-General of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://home.cern/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN)&lt;/a&gt; and led the institution during the recent discovery of the &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/12/13/world/europe/higgs-boson-q-and-a/&quot;&gt;Higgs boson &lt;/a&gt;as part of the ATLAS experiment.
Fabiola Gianotti: Italian particle physicist Fabiola Gianotti, 53, is the first female Director-General of the European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN) and led the institution during the recent discovery of the Higgs boson as part of the ATLAS experiment.
American neurobiologist Cornelia &quot;Cori&quot; Bargmann, 55, is an investigator at the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.hhmi.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Howard Hughes Medical Institute&lt;/a&gt;. She is known for her work on the behavior in C.elegans, or roundworms, which she used to characterize genes and neural pathways that allow the nervous system to generate variable behaviors. Her work led to her being elected into the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasonline.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;National Academy of Sciences. &lt;/a&gt;
Cori Bargmann: American neurobiologist Cornelia "Cori" Bargmann, 55, is an investigator at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. She is known for her work on the behavior in C.elegans, or roundworms, which she used to characterize genes and neural pathways that allow the nervous system to generate variable behaviors. Her work led to her being elected into the National Academy of Sciences.
American Nina Tandon, 36, is CEO and co-founder of EpiBone, the world&#39;s first company growing living human bones for skeletal reconstruction. She is also Adjunct Professor of Electrical Engineering at the Cooper Union and former Staff Associate Postdoctoral Researcher, at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.columbia.edu/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Columbia University&lt;/a&gt;.
Nina Tandon: American Nina Tandon, 36, is CEO and co-founder of EpiBone, the world's first company growing living human bones for skeletal reconstruction. She is also Adjunct Professor of Electrical Engineering at the Cooper Union and former Staff Associate Postdoctoral Researcher, at Columbia University.
American Elizabeth Holmes, 32, is the world&#39;s youngest self-made female billionaire. She founded revolutionary blood diagnostics company, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.theranos.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Theranos&lt;/a&gt;, which uses a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/11/12/health/theranos-what-we-know-science/&quot;&gt;prick of blood&lt;/a&gt; to get the same results as you would from an entire vial.
Elizabeth Holmes: American Elizabeth Holmes, 32, is the world's youngest self-made female billionaire. She founded revolutionary blood diagnostics company, Theranos, which uses a prick of blood to get the same results as you would from an entire vial.
Story highlights

  • Girls as young as 6 are already absorbing gender stereotypes, researcher says
  • This "cultural phenomenon" could impact women's career choices, the study argues

(CNN)By the age of 6, girls already consider boys more likely to show brilliance and more suited to "really, really smart" activities than their own gender, according to a new study.

The US-based researchers found that at the age of 5, girls viewed themselves as being just as capable as their male counterparts in terms of brilliance. But by age 6, they were already perceiving their own gender differently.
    The report, published Thursday in the journal Science, is based on results from a range of experiments on 400 children.
      In one test, researchers told the children a story about a person who was "really, really smart."
      "We were very careful to leave out any clues as to the person's gender," said researcher Lin Bian, a psychologist at the University of Illinois.
      The children were then asked to guess who the protagonist of the story was. At age 5, both boys and girls picked out characters of their own gender.
      But within a year, that had changed.
      Boys still picked boys, she said -- but girls were picking boys, too.
      "Suddenly, at age 6, girls became less likely than boys to do this," Bian said.
      In another scenario, the children were tasked with an activity that was labeled as being for "really, really smart kids." At age 5, both boys and girls were enjoying these activities equally, said Bian. But by 6 and 7, the girls had lost interest.
      However, in another task, the children were asked to choose who would get the best grades in school from four children, two girls and two boys. No difference was seen between the younger and older girls' likelihood of choosing their own gender.
      The researchers believe the overall results imply that from a young age, children are already absorbing the stereotypes of their gender, such as what kinds of activities girls and boys "should" be interested in.
      "When they enter school around 5 or 6 years of age, they get to have much more exposure to the cultural message, and that's when they learn a great deal of the information about the social world," Bian said. "It seems to lead girls away from the types of activities that are for really smart kids."
      Young girls are learning these stereotypes from multiple sources: media, peers, teachers and parents, she adds.
      But Madeleine Portwood, a child psychologist in the UK, believes it's due to developmental difference at that age. She was unsurprised by the findings. "Gender stereotyping is evident at age 6. ... Boys are more likely prone to telling everyone 'I am smart' or 'I am strong' and constantly require reassurance," she said. "Girls are more conciliatory and look at someone else's point of view."
      Portwood, who is also director of the Witherslack Group of special educational schools, said this is what she hears regularly in the classroom and playground. Although society today, and teachers in the classroom, are addressing the balance, the matter still needs to be prioritized, she said. "This study raises awareness not to be complacent that we're raising equality," she said.
      Portwood was also unsurprised that no difference was seen when the young children were asked about who would achieve the best grades. "There wouldn't be a difference, because girls are generally empowered to achieve academically," she said.
      The study itself surmises that these stereotypes become entrenched at a very young age and ultimately discourage adult women from entering professions that require special mental abilities. It goes on to argue that women are "underrepresented" in fields in which members cherish brilliance, such as physics and philosophy.
      Bian said social stereotypes are absorbed so early on that by the time girls are young women and in a position to make a decision about their careers, their minds are made up.
      "They probably don't consider themselves as brilliant," she said. "And when they reach adulthood, it will be very hard to convince them otherwise. We need to do something from early on."
      Portwood added that universities and higher education establishments have done a lot to address gender differences and equalize the ratios of boys and girls in typically biased subjects, such as science, but that more should be done to achieve the same improvement in the workplace. "We still have a way to go to encourage companies to appoint more female directors."
      Bian said more research is required to determine exactly how teachers and parents can tackle this "cultural phenomenon," and she believes the answers won't be simple.
      However, researchers say there are steps that can be taken now. For instance, a strong female role model has shown in some instances to "inoculate" girls from this social stereotype.
      Above all, Bian said, parents and teachers should advertise the importance of hard work and effort, as opposed to the idea of brilliance. "Everyone does better when hard work is perceived as the key to success."