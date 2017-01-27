Photos: McDonald's healthy menu options For kids – When it comes to kids' meals, you really can't go wrong with a Happy Meal with chicken McNuggets (four pieces), apple slices, a low-fat yogurt stick and low-fat milk. The apples and the yogurt stick are a welcome substitution for fries and nicely balance out the meal. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: McDonald's healthy menu options For vegetarians – The fruit and yogurt parfait is tasty, low in saturated fat and calcium-rich and offers berry antioxidants -- and therefore it's a no-brainer for vegetarians. It is on the lighter side though, so pair with the Southwest salad, sans chicken, with cilantro lime glaze and vegetable blend, a mix of black beans, roasted corn, tomatoes and poblano peppers. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: McDonald's healthy menu options For vegans – There's not a lot to choose from at McDonald's if you are vegan, but the Southwest salad without chicken or cheese will give you a fiber boost, and the tortilla chips offer a bit of crunch. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: McDonald's healthy menu options For calorie-counters – Order the bacon ranch grilled chicken salad and omit the bacon to lower the calories (from 320 to 230) and sodium (from 1,090 milligrams to 730 milligrams). Use only half the packet of ranch dressing to bring the salad total to 330 calories. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: McDonald's healthy menu options For the sugar-sensitive – The lowest-sugar option on McDonald's menu is an order of chicken McNuggets, with zero grams. Adding the spicy buffalo dipping sauce, made with cayenne pepper, won't contribute any sugar grams, either. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: McDonald's healthy menu options For the salt-sensitive – Removing the tartar sauce and cheese from the Filet-o-fish sandwich lowers the sodium count to 360 milligrams, down from 570 milligrams, and makes it one of the lowest-sodium sandwiches on McDonald's menu. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: McDonald's healthy menu options For the gluten-sensitive – The Southwest grilled chicken salad, minus the tortilla strips (the chain cautions that it would not certify them as gluten-free), is very low in gluten. You won't be deprived of flavor if you skip the dressing, as the salad comes with a tasty vegetable blend and cilantro lime glaze. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: McDonald's healthy menu options For the athlete – Whether you favor cardio or weights, McDonald's artisan grilled chicken sandwich will satisfy your nutritional needs for workouts. It offers 44 grams of carbs to fuel muscles and maintain blood glucose levels during exercise. The fat-free chocolate milk jug offers 23 grams of carbs and 9 grams of protein -- a favorable ratio for muscle repair and recovery. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: McDonald's healthy menu options For the road warrior – When you're on the road, a sandwich is a quick and easy grab-and-go option. The Filet-o-fish sandwich is made with omega-3 rich pollock. And grab some apple slices to have handy in case your trip ends up taking longer than planned. Hide Caption 9 of 10