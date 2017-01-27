Chapecoense draws in competitive return

Story highlights Chapecoense 0-0 Joinville

First competitive match since plane crash

(CNN) Less than two months after the tragic plane crash which wiped out the majority of its team, Brazilian club Chapecoense returned to the pitch Thursday to play its first competitive match since the disaster.

Amid enormous grief, the club has been faced with the prospect of rebuilding a team ready for the start of the new season following the November crash.

The club's new manager Vagner Mancini, who was appointed just two weeks after the crash, has added 25 new players -- half of them loan deals -- to the three remaining from last season and nine promoted from the youth setup.

This hastily-assembled team took to the pitch in a noisy Arena Conda to face Joinville in the Primeira Liga's first round of fixtures.

"You always feel the emotion when you get onto the field," captain Tulio de Melo told Don Riddell after the match.