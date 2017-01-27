Breaking News

Dad jeans, Snapchat and Chanel's new bride: Five things that happened at Haute Couture Fashion Week

By Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

Updated 11:15 AM ET, Fri January 27, 2017

Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen is known for for creating intricate, otherworldly pieces.
Her collection was designed on the computer, made from synthetic materials, and molded by hand.
For Chanel&#39;s presentation during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, Karl Lagerfeld chose 17-year-old model Lily Rose Depp (daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis) to present the final look.
Lagerfeld&#39;s Chanel showcase featured a selection of celebrity models, including Bella Hadid.
Kendall Jenner, a Chanel regular, also walked show.
Designers Viktor Horsting and Rolf Snoeren gave new life to old and damaged couture gowns.
The designers repurposed extravagant fabrics to create patches for the damaged dresses.
Valentino designer Pierpaolo Piccioli showcased his first couture collection as a solo designer. (His former design partner, Maria Grazia Chiuri, now helms Dior.)
John Paul Gaultier took inspiration from &#39;80s fashion for his Spring-Summer 2017 couture series, using contrasting colors and bold patterns.
For one of his featured looks, Gaultier brought model Coco Rocha to the runway on a wheelbarrow.
One of the most memorable looks from John Galliano&#39;s Maison Margiela couture collection was this white coat embellished with a face made of tulle.
For its second couture showcase, Vetements -- a brand which originated as a streetwear label -- showed an array of styles, from punk to country and beyond.
His models were similarly diverse, representing a range of ages.
For the final look, designer Demna Gvasalia showed a wedding dress, in a tongue-in-cheek reference to couture tradition.
For her debut couture collection at Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri showcased a series of whimsical gowns.
The show was presented at Paris&#39; Musee Rodin. The set designed like a fairytale garden.
(CNN)Today marks the end of Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, where the world's most prestigious design houses debuted their Spring-Summer 2017 collections in elaborately staged runway shows.

To capture the most memorable moments, CNN Style commissioned fashion illustrator Velwyn Yossy to illustrate the highlights in her distinctive water colors.

Mad science

    Once again, Dutch designer Iris van Herpen was unrivaled in her use of innovative technology. Her monochromatic dresses -- designed on the computer, made from synthetic materials, and molded by hand -- seemed like walking optical illusions.
      "I am perpetually amazed by Iris' continuous innovation and cross-exploration in fashion design, architecture and technology," Yossy says.
      Also bucking convention, Viktor & Rolf revamped damaged dresses with patches of mismatched luxury fabrics. The seams were trimmed with gold, recalling the Japanese art of kintsugi, where broken ceramics are reassembled with gold, silver or platinum along the cracks.

      Chanel's new bride

      At Chanel, Lily-Rose Depp, the 17-year-old daughter of Johnny Depp and French actress Vanessa Paradis, had the honor of being the bride -- that is, the last model to walk the runway in the show's most extravagant look. She walked with Karl Lagerfeld in a diaphanous pink gown with a tiered skirt and oversized, ruffled sleeves as he acknowledged the audience.

      Beautiful and bizarre

      What would couture week be without the true eccentrics fusing wit and artistry on the runway? At Maison Margiela, John Galliano showed a mastery of both with two faces: one, a smoke-like face made of black tulle, hand-shaped by artist Benjamin Shine; the other, what seems to be a riff on the vomiting-rainbows Snapchat lens embroidered onto a white tulle shirt.
      "Galliano managed to capture the essence of an artistic youth with his bold and expressive collection," Yossy said, though it was his décortiqué hat that she was most drawn to.

      Romantic debuts

      Following her feminism-infused ready-to-wear debut in September, Dior designer Maria Chiuri Grazia elaborated on her vision for the brand with a collection of whimsical gowns (think full skirts, tulle and flowers) shown in an indoor labyrinth of leaves and moss.
      But while Grazia stole the bulk of the spotlight with her fairytale designs, it was also a big moment for her former partner, Pierpaolo Piccioli, who showed his first couture collection as a solo designer at Valentino.
      "Continuing with Valentino's essence, Pierpaolo Piccioli's reimagines a statuesque and understated perfection in his solo debut," Yossy said.

      Low-key glamor

      At the other end of the spectrum, Vetements designer Demna Gvasalia showed an unconventional collection of disparate looks that wouldn't look out of place walking along your local high street.
      Light-wash dad jeans, studded leather jackets and hoodies were shown alongside a knee-length fur coat, silk dresses and, in a tongue-in-cheek reference to couture tradition, a billowing wedding gown.
      The show was polarizing, but the brand has once again forced the fashion community -- as well as shoppers -- to reevaluate the meaning of luxury and value.