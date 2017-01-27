(CNN) Today marks the end of Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, where the world's most prestigious design houses debuted their Spring-Summer 2017 collections in elaborately staged runway shows.

To capture the most memorable moments, CNN Style commissioned fashion illustrator Velwyn Yossy to illustrate the highlights in her distinctive water colors.

"@jpgaultierofficial revisits the 80s with flower power and bright colourful graphics" - @velwyn

Mad science

Once again, Dutch designer Iris van Herpen was unrivaled in her use of innovative technology. Her monochromatic dresses -- designed on the computer, made from synthetic materials, and molded by hand -- seemed like walking optical illusions.

"I am perpetually amazed by Iris' continuous innovation and cross-exploration in fashion design, architecture and technology," Yossy says.