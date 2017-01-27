Story highlights British Prime Minister's first name was spelled without "h" in meeting schedule

White House communications staff quickly scrambled to correct the error

(CNN) The start of a renewed special relationship between the UK and United States hit a snag as White House staff misspelled Prime Minister Theresa May's first name ahead of her sit-down with Donald Trump.

May will be the first foreign leader to meet Trump since his inauguration a week ago. But White House staff omitted the "h" in the British leader's first name in its rundown of the Washington meeting.

The emailed schedule of events showed May's first name spelled incorrectly in three instances -- in the introduction as well as two later references during the bilateral meeting between the two leaders and a working lunch.

An emailed schedule of events from the White House leaves out the "h" in Theresa May's first name.

Communications staff quickly scrambled to correct the error, sending an "update" to its guidance a little more than an hour later. The clarification made no reference to the spelling inaccuracy.

CNN didn't immediately receive comment from the White House on the matter.