Berlin (CNN) The Trump administration poses challenges for Europe, French President François Hollande said Friday at a joint news conference with German leader Angela Merkel in Berlin.

Hollande highlighted trade and diplomacy in global conflicts as areas for concern.

"There are challenges posed by the new US administration, in regards to commercial rules, in regards to the conflicts in the world," he said.

"We of course have to speak to Donald Trump, as he was chosen by the Americans to be their president.

"But we have to do it with a European point of view and promote our interests and values. That's why it's so important not only to talk to each other but also to come together."