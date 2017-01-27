Syrian girl reads letter asking Donald Trump to save her friends

Story highlights Bana Alabed: "You must do something for the children of Syria"

(CNN) She's the 7-year-old Syrian girl who brought the plight of people living in eastern Aleppo to the world and now she's asking US President Donald Trump to help save her friends.

In a new video sent to CNN, Bana Alabed -- who has been living in Turkey since fleeing Aleppo in December -- reads an open letter to Trump urging him to intervene in Syria.

"You must do something for the children of Syria because they are like you and children deserve peace like you," she says in the video recorded by her mother Fatemah.

"If you promise me you will do something for the children and people of Syria I am already your new friend."

My letter to @realdonaldtrump: I beg you, can you do something for the children of Syria? If you can, I will be your best friend. Thank you pic.twitter.com/rWmgDuBf6P — Bana Alabed (@AlabedBana) January 25, 2017

Sitting at a table with her handwritten letter she pleads with Trump to act for the "millions of Syrian children."

