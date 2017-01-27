Story highlights Taylor Swift released her new music video for "I Don't Want To Live Forever" at midnight on Friday

This is her first music video since 2014

(CNN) Taylor Swift is back!

Swift dropped her latest music video for "I Don't Want To Live Forever" at midnight on Friday. The song is a duet with former One Direction star, Zayn Malik, and is featured in the upcoming "Fifty Shades Darker" movie.

The video is set in London and follows two lovers around a hotel as paparazzi shadow their every move -- reminiscent, perhaps, of Swift's past high-profile relationships.

This is the Grammy-winner's first music video since the slew of hits off her "1989" album in 2014.

Swift might not want to "live forever" as the lyrics say, but her fans definitely can't get enough -- just hours after its debut, the song had already reached number two on iTunes.