SAG Awards: Four races to watch

(CNN) Next stop on the award season train: the 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The good news: with just a two-hour run time and no host to chew the scenery, this is an award show that you don't have to DVR to scroll through musical numbers. It's just actors awarding actors. The better news: The show also happens to be a good indicator of how things will play out at next month's Oscars.

So which races should you be watching? Here's our take:

Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role (film)

In the last ten years, the SAG Awards' lead male actor race has been an excellent predictor of what's to come for Oscars. In fact, it hasn't been wrong since 2003. (The SAG award went to Johnny Depp that year for his role in "Pirates of the Caribbean." The Oscar went to Sean Penn for "Mystic River.")

Read More