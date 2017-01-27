Warren Buffett shares oracle's wisdom in HBO documentary

(CNN) Warren Buffett has long been a source of fascination, and not just for Berkshire Hathaway investors who flock to hear what the "Oracle of Omaha" has to say about money. HBO thus provides a sort-of public service to posterity with "Becoming Warren Buffett," and those who watch the feature-length documentary will feel the richer for it.

With a net worth of $67 billion (give or take), the 86-year-old Buffett is the ultimate self-made man. Yet he is also a study in contradictions -- an outspoken liberal and self-described agnostic in deep-red, deeply religious Nebraska, who travels among the mega-rich while still taking the same five-minute drive to his office that he's done for 54 years.

Director Peter Kunhardt has essentially sat back and let Buffett tell his own tale, with selected voices from his life and business career thrown in throughout as a garnish. Beyond direct-to-camera interviews, part of the material comes from Buffett addressing a group of high school kids, dispensing homespun wisdom life and money that's self-effacing but infused with considerable authority.

Once terrified of pubic speaking, Buffett credits the Dale Carnegie course for having helped him overcome that fear. He also talks at length of his moral and professional code, which includes allowing businesses he acquires to operate autonomously, while asking management "to behave in a way that doesn't hurt our reputation."

Fellow billionaire Bill Gates calls Buffett's ability to size up people and businesses a "pretty magical thing," a skill he acquired at an early age. Buffett talks at some length about his somewhat novel personal life and upbringing, having been raised by a deeply conservative father who was elected to the House of Representatives before his own view of civil rights led him on a different path.

