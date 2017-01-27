Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Design of the Year: Better Shelter by the Ikea Foundation and the UN Refugee Agency – The modular Better Shelter is made from recyclable plastic, comprises only 68 components, and can be assembled in as few as four hours.



Each structure is large enough to house a family of five, and includes a solar panel to power lights and charge devices. Since production started in 2015, 16,000 units have been delivered to countries around the world. Hide Caption 1 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Category Winner, Product: Space Cup – A team at the NASA Johnson Space Center and the IRPI LLC devised the Space Cup, which utilizes capillary forces and surface tension to replicate an earthly drinking experience aboard the International Space Station. Hide Caption 2 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Category Winner, Graphics: "Blackstar" album cover by Jonathan Barnbrook – David Bowie's parting gift for his adoring fans was not only beautiful to listen to, but also beautiful to look at. Barnbrook's Unicode Blackstar symbol adorned the album cover and marketing material. Hide Caption 3 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Category Winner, Transport: Lumos by Eu-wen Ding and Jeff Haoran Chen – Lumos, which its creators claim is the world's first smart bicycle helmet, flashes brake lights and turn signals when the wearer slows down. Hide Caption 4 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Category Winner, Digital: OpenSurgery by Royal Collefe of Art (London) and the Kyoto Institute of Technology – The OpenSurgery robotic surgeon concept combines 3D printing, laser-cutting technology and surgical equipment to provide a cheaper alternative to human surgical care. Hide Caption 5 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Category Winner, Fashion: Kids vs. Fashion – In a video, artist Yolanda Dominguez interviewed a group of eight-year-olds at a school in Madrid to get their thoughts on ad campaigns from the world's most famous fashion houses. Their answers, while often humorous, highlighted the disparity between how men and women are represented in fashion images. Hide Caption 6 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Nominated: Adidas x Parley running shoe – This shoe from Adidas and Parley is the first running shoe to use illegal deep-sea gillnets and recycled ocean plastic. Only 100 pairs were made. Hide Caption 7 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Nominated: VIA 57 West by BIG – Bjarke Ingels' firm steered clear of Manhattan's traditional silhouettes, occupying a spot on the island's periphery with a sharp, scooped out structure. Hide Caption 8 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Nominated: Apple and TBWA/Media Arts Lab, Shot on iPhone: World Gallery – Apple's advertising campaign, celebrating the quality of the iPhone camera, helped shift millions of handsets. Hide Caption 9 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Nominated: Harbin Opera House by MAD Architects – The curvilinear Harbin Opera House was designed as an architectural extension of the Songhua River in Heilongjiang, China. Hide Caption 10 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Nominated: Drinkable Book by Brian Gartside, Aaron Stephenson and Theresa Dankovic – The text within the Drinkable Book provides lifesaving information about water issues, while its pages are made of germ-killing silver filter paper. One filter can purify 100 liters of water. Hide Caption 11 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Nominated: Universidad de Ingeniería y Tecnología building in Lima, Peru by Grafton Architects – A university campus is meant to look like an artificial cliff face, and contains terraces reminiscent of Machu Picchu. Hide Caption 12 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Nominated: OKO e-bike by Lars Larsen, Bjarke Ingels and Jens Martin Skibsted – One of the lightest bikes in the world, the carbon-fiber OKO is a departure from the normal back-heavy electronic two-wheelers. Hide Caption 13 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Nominated: In the Eyes of the Animal by Marshmallow Laser Feast – The augmented reality conjured up by Marshmallow Laser Feast allows you to see through the eyes of forest animals and experience nature from a new perspective. Hide Caption 14 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Nominated: Fondazione Prada by OMA – OMA transformed an early 20th-century distillery in Milan into a unusual complex featuring an exhibition pavilion, tower and cinema. Hide Caption 15 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Nominated: Tate Modern Switch House by Herzog & de Meuron – Keeping close to the style of the original power station's brickwork, architecture firm Herzog & de Meuron's extruded addition to the Tate Modern provides a multitude of open, well-lit spaces. Hide Caption 16 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Nominated: Kodak Super 8 camera – Yves Behar, Illgu Cha, Sarah Neurnberger, Steven Overman and Danielle Atkins are all nominated for their new take on a retro classic that includes dual analog and digital capabilities. Hide Caption 17 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Nominated: Design Museum Dharavi by Amanda Pinatih and Jorge Mañes Rubio – The Design Museum Dharavi is a traveling exhibition space. Organizers move it around the city to promote design as a tool for social change and innovation. Hide Caption 18 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Nominated: Unmade by Ben Alun-Jones, Hal Watts and Kirsty Emery – Unmade is a London-based fashion start up creating bespoke knitwear you can edit online before purchasing. Hide Caption 19 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Nominated: Post/Biotics by Vidhi Mehta – Post/Biotics allows the public to test natural substances in the search for new antibiotics -- vital research for scientists confronted by increasingly resistant strains. Hide Caption 20 of 22

Photos: Beazley Designs of the Year 2016 Nominated: Gogoro Smartscooter and GoStation by Horace Luke – Luke's electric two-wheel scooter runs on swappable modular batteries, accessed via battery vending machines and charging points. Hide Caption 21 of 22