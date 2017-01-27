Lunar New Year: The art of the lion dance

Hong Kong (CNN) Over a billion people will celebrate the start of Lunar New Year this Saturday. Customs practiced leading up to and during the 15-day period known as Spring Festival, include setting off fireworks to ward off evil spirits and eating dumplings.

The most recognized celebration though -- and the act most closely associated with the lunar new year around the world -- remains that of the iconic lion dance. In Chinese communities from New York to Shanghai, colorful lion dances are performed to ensure an auspicious year ahead.

For members of Kwok's Kung Fu and Dragon Lion dance team in Hong Kong, Chinese New Year is their busiest season, with dancers training more than 8 hours at a time and performing at 40 events over the two-week holiday.

"You have to work hard and practice hard," says Master Andy Kwok, who has spent the past two decades instructing the dance team's 500 members past and present. Beyond Chinese New Year, the team competes in various competitions in Hong Kong and Asia, and performs at special occasions such as new business openings and weddings.

Read More