The week in 36 photos

People participate in the Women's March on Washington on Saturday, January 21. More than 1 million people marched through Washington and other American cities to show support for women's rights and express their discontent over the election of President Trump.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, attends a reception for carnival clubs at the Chancellery in Berlin on Monday, January 23.

Firefighters take a break from trying to extinguish oil wells in Qayyara, Iraq, on Wednesday, January 25. ISIS militants set oil wells on fire as they were pushed out by an Iraqi-led coalition trying to reclaim the region.

Jenny Bullard carries a pair of boots from her storm-damaged home in Adel, Georgia, on Sunday, January 22. Severe storms hit southern Georgia over the weekend.

Three puppies were dug out from the snow Monday, January 23, after an avalanche covered Hotel Rigopiano near Farindola, Italy. The avalanche came when a series of earthquakes hit central Italy on Wednesday, January 18. Eleven people at the hotel were rescued, but 29 were killed.

A border-patrol agent stands near a fence separating Juarez, Mexico, from Sunland Park, New Mexico, on Wednesday, January 25. US President Donald Trump has promised to build a border wall between Mexico and the United States.

Inmates gesture inside the Alcacuz prison in northeastern Brazil on Monday, January 23. A temporary wall was being built to separate two rival gangs after a week of fighting left dozens of inmates dead.

LeGarrette Blount, a running back for the New England Patriots, celebrates a touchdown with costumed fans during the NFC Championship on Sunday, January 22. The Patriots defeated Pittsburgh 36-17 to advance to the Super Bowl.

A model walks the runway Monday, January 23, during a Christian Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.

An Indian soldier watches camels during a ceremony rehearsal in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 24.

Former US President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, pose for a photo at a Houston hospital on Monday, January 23. The 92-year-old former President was admitted on January 14 to address a respiratory issue stemming from pneumonia. Barbara was admitted to the same hospital for treatment of bronchitis. She was discharged on January 23. He might return home as soon as this weekend, family spokesman Jim McGrath said.

Gambia's former president, Yahya Jammeh, waves to a crowd of supporters before leaving the country on Saturday, January 21. Jammeh, who took power in a 1994 military coup, suffered a surprise election defeat last month. He originally conceded the presidency but then announced his "total rejection of the election results." He finally agreed to step down after tense negotiations and the prospect of West African military intervention.

Young Palestinians from Gaza's Free Parkour team practice their parkour skills in Gaza City on Friday, January 20. Parkour is an extreme sports discipline where people leap and hurdle through urban environments.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers questions during his daily briefing on Wednesday, January 25. Spicer addressed questions on a range of topics, including plans by the Trump administration to address immigration issues and the nation's election system.

Demonstrators set fires in Washington as they protest the inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday, January 20. Six police officers were injured and 217 protesters were arrested that day after a morning of peaceful protests gave way to ugly street clashes in downtown Washington.

People attend a vigil Monday, January 23, for the five pedestrians who were deliberately run over in a busy Melbourne street just three days earlier. At least 20 people were injured in the incident, police said. The driver has been charged with murder.

A rainbow appears as a firefighter removes debris from a building in Tehran, Iran, on Friday, January 20. More than 20 firefighters were killed when a multi-story building collapsed as they were battling a blaze, the city's mayor told Iranian state TV.

Dancers from China's Liaoning Ballet perform at the Herzliya Performing Center of Art near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, January 23.

President-elect Donald Trump arrives on the West Front of the US Capitol for his inauguration ceremony on Friday, January 20.

Red-billed blue magpies fly at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing on Monday, January 23.

Shoppers react after police helped them exit a San Antonio mall after a deadly shooting there on Sunday, January 22. Police say two men tried to rob a jewelry store. Shopper Jonathan Murphy tried to intervene and was fatally shot. The two suspects are in custody.

A Donald Trump impersonator and a Kim Jong Un impersonator stand together on a train Wednesday, January 25, to promote a music video they created in Hong Kong.

Rescuers work at the scene of a helicopter crash in central Italy on Tuesday, January 24. At least six people were killed in the crash, which happened near the ski resort of Campo Felice in the province of L'Aquila. The helicopter was a rescue helicopter on its way to help an injured skier.

Red lanterns hang in Chongqing, China, ahead of the Lunar New Year on Monday, January 23. The Lunar New Year starts on January 28 and marks the Year of the Rooster on the Chinese calendar.

Specialist Michael Pistillo, left, and trader Tommy Kalikas work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, January 23. The Dow reached 20,000 this week for the first time ever.

Guatemala's "Volcano of Fire" erupts in Alotenango on Wednesday, January 25.

US Sen. John McCain, back right, gives "devil horns" to Sen. Cory Gardner as he poses for a photo during President Trump's inauguration on Friday, January 20.

A man checks the body of a victim at the site of a suicide attack in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Wednesday, January 25. The extremist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for two explosions that police say killed at least 21 people. At least 50 people were injured.

Flowers sit on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after the death of actress Mary Tyler Moore on Wednesday, January 25. Moore, whose 1970s TV show helped usher in a new era for women on television, was 80 years old.

A forest fire burns in Pumanque, Chile, on Saturday, January 21.

A polar bear named Antonia walks on ice at a zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday, January 25.

Waves crash into the SS Palo Alto, a World War I-era ship that was torn apart by a storm in Aptos, California, on Saturday, January 21.

Ahmed bin Hayai flies a falcon at the Al-Marzoum Reserve in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, January 21.

Students run in a schoolyard in Mosul, Iraq, on Monday, January 23. Scores of schools resumed activities in areas that have been recently recaptured from ISIS militants.