The week in 36 photos

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, right, attends a reception for carnival clubs at the Chancellery in Berlin on Monday, January 23.
A model walks the runway Monday, January 23, during a Christian Dior show at Paris Fashion Week.
An Indian soldier watches camels during a ceremony rehearsal in New Delhi on Tuesday, January 24.
Young Palestinians from Gaza's Free Parkour team practice their parkour skills in Gaza City on Friday, January 20. Parkour is an extreme sports discipline where people leap and hurdle through urban environments.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers questions during his daily briefing on Wednesday, January 25. Spicer addressed questions on a range of topics, including plans by the Trump administration to address immigration issues and the nation's election system.
Dancers from China's Liaoning Ballet perform at the Herzliya Performing Center of Art near Tel Aviv, Israel, on Monday, January 23.
Red-billed blue magpies fly at the Olympic Forest Park in Beijing on Monday, January 23.
A Donald Trump impersonator and a Kim Jong Un impersonator stand together on a train Wednesday, January 25, to promote a music video they created in Hong Kong.
Guatemala's "Volcano of Fire" erupts in Alotenango on Wednesday, January 25.
US Sen. John McCain, back right, gives "devil horns" to Sen. Cory Gardner as he poses for a photo during President Trump's inauguration on Friday, January 20.
A forest fire burns in Pumanque, Chile, on Saturday, January 21.
A polar bear named Antonia walks on ice at a zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on Wednesday, January 25.
Waves crash into the SS Palo Alto, a World War I-era ship that was torn apart by a storm in Aptos, California, on Saturday, January 21.
Ahmed bin Hayai flies a falcon at the Al-Marzoum Reserve in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, January 21.
Students run in a schoolyard in Mosul, Iraq, on Monday, January 23. Scores of schools resumed activities in areas that have been recently recaptured from ISIS militants.