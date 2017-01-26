Doomsday Clock: Why humanity might be edging closer to its end

(CNN) Humanity might well be edging closer to annihilation than ever before.

A Chicago-based group of scientists tasked with assessing how close the apocalypse is will on Thursday announce if the events of 2016 have moved the hands on the "Doomsday Clock."

The emblematic clock currently stands at three minutes to midnight, with midnight representing humanity's end.

The hand moved to three minutes to midnight in 1949 at the start of the nuclear arms race.

It's widely expected that the clock will tick one minute closer to midnight -- putting 2016 on a par with 1953 -- after the first hydrogen bomb tests in the US and then Soviet Union.

Two minutes to midnight is the closest the clock has ever been to midnight.

In a statement released earlier this week, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists said it was taking a number of recent developments into account.

Read More