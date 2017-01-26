Tennessee yarn shop bans 'vile' Women's March knitters

Story highlights Elizabeth Poe says anyone connected to last weekend's Women's Marches should shop elsewhere

"The vulgarity, vile and evilness of this movement is absolutely despicable," she wrote on Facebook

(CNN) For yarn shop owners, last weekend's Women's Marches were a great business opportunity, as protesters across the country flocked to buy yarn to make those ubiquitous pink hats.

But Elizabeth Poe, the owner of a Franklin, Tennessee, yarn shop called The Joy of Knitting, took no joy in the marches.

On Tuesday, a customer asked Poe for pink yarn to knit one of those hats, according to CNN affiliate WKRN

Poe turned the shopper away and took to Facebook to declare that people who want yarn for any women's movement project should shop elsewhere.

"The vulgarity, vile and evilness of this movement is absolutely despicable," she wrote. "That kind of behavior is unacceptable and is not welcomed at The Joy of Knitting. I will never need that kind of business to remain open."

