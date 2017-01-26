Story highlights Deputy is accused of stopping woman for minor traffic offense and then assaulting her

Sheriff says there may be other victims and encourages them to call officials

(CNN) A former sheriff's deputy in Florida has been arrested and accused of sexually assaulting a woman while he was on duty, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara said.

Evan Cramer, 28, made a first appearance in court Thursday morning and was ordered held under $850,000 bond. He was charged with sexual assault/battery and unlawful compensation, the sheriff's department said.

At a news briefing posted on the department's Facebook page , Mascara said a woman walked into a medical center about 7 p.m. Tuesday and said she'd been sexually assaulted by a law enforcement officer.

NOW- judge sets bond for former SLC deputy Evan Cramer at $850,000. Can't contact victim or witnesses. Cramer asks for public defender @WPTV pic.twitter.com/HXxHYCygZA — Charlie Keegan (@CKeeganWPTV) January 26, 2017

The sheriff said an investigation determined Cramer stopped a woman for a minor traffic offense about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday without notifying dispatch and determined she had outstanding arrest warrants.

Cramer "negotiated a sex act in exchange for not going to jail," put the woman in his patrol vehicle and drove less than 2 miles to a vacant lot, where the sex act took place, the sheriff said.

Read More