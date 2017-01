Now you can get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .

1. Voter fraud

2. Immigration

3. Torture

4. Anti-protestor bills

The backlash against demonstrations of all kinds -- Black Lives Matter or Dakota pipeline -- has arrived at the state house. Lawmakers in several states are prepping bills aimed at protesters. North Dakota's would make it OK to accidentally run over them. Indiana's would allow police to use "any means necessary" to clear them off roads. Minnesota's would let local governments sue them for policing costs. For shame, say civil liberties groups, who think these proposals trample on First Amendment rights.

5. Mary Tyler Moore

Bowie in your mailbox

Britain's honoring Ziggy Stardust, Davy Jones, Thin White Duke and all the other David Bowie personas with a special stamp collection.

Mississippi miracle

The tornado tore through buildings, ripped up trees and blew out windows. But the Bible in the pulpit at a Mississippi college chapel was left undisturbed.

The resemblance is strong with this one

Tethys, one of Saturn's larger icy moons

Keep on trucking

Backing away

American Airlines is dropping seat-back screens in its newest planes, but you're too engrossed in watching whatever's on your smartphone to notice.

Sister slam

For the first time in eight years, Venus and Serena Williams will face off in a grand slam final, this time at the Australian Open.

Day trip

President Trump takes his first trip on Air Force One today when he travels to Philadelphia to speak to GOP House and Senate members at noon.

Face to face

British Prime Minister Theresa May vists DC today, making her the first foreign leader to meet with President Trump.

20,000

The Dow hit this historic milestone for the first time ever. It's evidence of how optimistic investors are about the economy since Trump's win.

