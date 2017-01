Busted: Feds charge cashier with stealing $9.5 million

Story highlights Mills allegedly cashed company checks, then used wire transfers to put company money into personal accounts

Millions were embezzled over span of 16 years

(CNN) What would you buy with $9.5 million?

Luxury cars? High-end jewelery? Designer purses? That's what authorities say Cynthia Mills did with the millions of dollars she embezzled from her (now former) employer, Matthews International Corporation

Federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, claim Mills -- a former cashier and treasure specialist -- stole $9.5 million from the company between 1999 and 2015.

Matthews International is a publicly traded company that specializes in cemetery products, ornate engravings and manufacturing cast bronze plaques for memorials and monuments.

From homes to fine furs , Mills is accused of funding a lavish lifestyle that authorities are calling one of the largest embezzlement cases in western Pennsylvania history.

Mills is accused of buying several cars and boats with the stolen money.

