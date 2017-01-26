Irresistible cities: World's 25 top tourism destinations

Story highlights Japanese cities benefited from the popularity of 'the Golden Route'

Asia took three of the top five spots on the 100-city ranking

(CNN) All over the world, people are making more flights to more places than ever before.

But two Asian cities, according to a new report by market researcher Euromonitor International, are welcoming more visitors than any other destination.

For the seventh year in a row, Hong Kong topped Euromonitor's annual Top 100 City Destinations survey, welcoming an impressive 26.69 million visitors in 2015, its latest figures.

Despite this, arrivals to Hong Kong were down overall, which Euromonitor attributes to a drop in younger visitors from mainland China.

Hong Kong's loss was Bangkok's gain.

