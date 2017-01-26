Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos London: Chiswick House's Magic Lantern Festival is an annual part of London's Lunar New Year celebrations. The 2017 event takes a Silk Road theme and features more than 50 illuminations, an ice rink, street food stalls and a pop-up ice bar. The festival finishes February 26. Hide Caption 1 of 9

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Potsdam, Germany: Sanssouci was the summer palace of Frederick the Great, who was King of Prussia from 1740 until 1786. It was built in the Rococo style and is regarded as Germany's answer to France's Palace of Versailles. Hide Caption 2 of 9

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Gaza City: Palestinians enjoy the sunset on one of the city's beaches. Gaza City is home to about half a million people. Hide Caption 3 of 9

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Valle del Cauca, Colombia: Agricola Himalaya owns the only tea crops in Colombia and exports to markets in the US and Latin America. Here, a worker picks tea leaves at the Bitaco farm. Hide Caption 4 of 9

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Dallol, Ethiopia: A sulfur lkae is pictured in Ethiopia's Danakil Depression. At 100 meters below sea level, it's one of the hottest places on Earth. Temperatures here have been known to reach 125 F (51.6 C). Hide Caption 5 of 9

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Kathmandu: A child wheels his bike through UNESCO World Heritage site Bhaktapur Durbar Square, a former royal plaza filled with temples, statues and other landmarks. Hide Caption 6 of 9

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos London: A real peasouper: The south of England was wrapped in freezing fog mid-January, with London's Houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower -- better known as Big Ben -- pictured here in the gloam.

Hide Caption 7 of 9

Photos: Instant vacation: The world's best travel photos Budapest: Cold weather also gripped Budapest mid-January, where sightseers gathered under the stone pillars of Margaret Bridge to take photos of ice floes floating down the River Danube. Hide Caption 8 of 9