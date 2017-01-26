Australian Open: Williams sisters to compete in grand slam final

Story highlights Venus and Serena Williams will face off in a grand slam final for the first time in eight years

The sisters a combined 29 majors in careers that have spanned three decades

(CNN) On Australia Day at the Australian Open, Americans ruled in the women's semifinals.

More specifically, two resilient, legendary players who've long carried the torch for US tennis -- Serena and Venus Williams.

And the result is a tantalizing, long-awaited grand slam final between the siblings, who own a combined 29 majors in careers that have spanned three decades.

They progressed in contrasting fashions, with Venus edging free-swinging, fellow California native CoCo Vandeweghe 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-3, before Serena crushed Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2 6-1 in 50 minutes.

It's a blockbuster start to the grand slam calendar, 12 months after the subject of match fixing overshadowed much of what happened on court at Melbourne Park.

