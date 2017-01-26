Breaking News

Australian Open: Williams sisters to compete in grand slam final

By Ravi Ubha, CNN

Updated 2:48 AM ET, Thu January 26, 2017

A rare audience with Richard Williams
A rare audience with Richard Williams

    A rare audience with Richard Williams

Story highlights

  • Venus and Serena Williams will face off in a grand slam final for the first time in eight years
  • The sisters a combined 29 majors in careers that have spanned three decades

(CNN)On Australia Day at the Australian Open, Americans ruled in the women's semifinals.

More specifically, two resilient, legendary players who've long carried the torch for US tennis -- Serena and Venus Williams.
    And the result is a tantalizing, long-awaited grand slam final between the siblings, who own a combined 29 majors in careers that have spanned three decades.
      They progressed in contrasting fashions, with Venus edging free-swinging, fellow California native CoCo Vandeweghe 6-7 (3-7) 6-2 6-3, before Serena crushed Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni 6-2 6-1 in 50 minutes.
      It's a blockbuster start to the grand slam calendar, 12 months after the subject of match fixing overshadowed much of what happened on court at Melbourne Park.
      The veterans were out to prove age is just a number on day 10 of the 2017 Australian Open.
      Photos: Australian Open day 10
      The veterans were out to prove age is just a number on day 10 of the 2017 Australian Open.
      Serena Williams, aged 35, reached her 10th consecutive grand slam semifinal by beating Britain&#39;s Johanna Konta 6-2 6-3.
      Photos: Australian Open day 10
      Serena Williams, aged 35, reached her 10th consecutive grand slam semifinal by beating Britain's Johanna Konta 6-2 6-3.
      Williams will play Croatia&#39;s Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who won the Australian Open doubles competition as a 15-year-old in 1998. Now aged 34, Lucic-Baroni defeated Karolína Pliskova to book her semifinal place Wednesday.
      Photos: Australian Open day 10
      Williams will play Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, who won the Australian Open doubles competition as a 15-year-old in 1998. Now aged 34, Lucic-Baroni defeated Karolína Pliskova to book her semifinal place Wednesday.
      Three of the four women&#39;s semifinal slots have now been taken by players aged 34 or older.
      Photos: Australian Open day 10
      Three of the four women's semifinal slots have now been taken by players aged 34 or older.
      Venus Williams -- who became the Australian Open&#39;s oldest women&#39;s semifinalist in the Open Era at the age of 36 after winning through against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday -- will face Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S..
      Photos: Australian Open day 10
      Venus Williams -- who became the Australian Open's oldest women's semifinalist in the Open Era at the age of 36 after winning through against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on Tuesday -- will face Coco Vandeweghe of the U.S..
      Vandeweghe is something of an anomaly in the women&#39;s draw. The 25-year-old will play in her first grand slam semifinal at the Australian Open.
      Photos: Australian Open day 10
      Vandeweghe is something of an anomaly in the women's draw. The 25-year-old will play in her first grand slam semifinal at the Australian Open.
      In the men&#39;s draw, Rafael Nadal overcame No. 3 seed Milos Raonic Wednesday to book a date with Grigor Dimitrov in the semis. The 30-year-old is a grand slam veteran with 14 titles to his name.
      Photos: Australian Open day 10
      In the men's draw, Rafael Nadal overcame No. 3 seed Milos Raonic Wednesday to book a date with Grigor Dimitrov in the semis. The 30-year-old is a grand slam veteran with 14 titles to his name.
      Roger Federer, who turned 35 last August, has also breezed through the tournament so far. He will face Stan Wawrinka in the other men&#39;s semi.
      Photos: Australian Open day 10
      Roger Federer, who turned 35 last August, has also breezed through the tournament so far. He will face Stan Wawrinka in the other men's semi.
      With a duel between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal -- who've won a combined total of 31 majors -- a possibility in Sunday's men's final, the last few days of the tournament are shaping up to be unforgettable.
      Serena, bidding to win a record 23rd major in the Open Era, will be the favorite Saturday -- she's 16-11 against Venus -- but Thursday belonged to her older sister.

      Strong emotion on court

      Rarely, if ever, has Venus Williams shown such emotion on a tennis court.
      She dropped her racket, pirouetted, put both hands on the blue hard courts of Rod Laver Arena, then skipped to the net in joy. Seconds later a double pirouette followed.
      She couldn't stop smiling. There may have been some tears.
      She'd progressed to a first grand slam final since Wimbledon in 2009 and first Australian Open final since 2003. It's been a long, tough journey to get there, especially after Williams was diagnosed with autoimmune disorder Sjogren's Syndrome in 2011.
      "It means so much, mostly because she played so well," Venus said in her on-court interview. "I don't even remember what happened on the last (match point). I just know the match is over. Oh my God!"

      Sibling face off

      The sisters will face off in a grand slam final for the first time since the fortnight at the All England Club eight years ago, with Serena coming out on top.
      Serena and Venus Williams have tennis careers that have spanned three decades.
      Serena and Venus Williams have tennis careers that have spanned three decades.
      Venus, at 36, became the oldest women's finalist in the Open Era at the Australian Open and the second oldest behind a 37-year-old Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon in 1994.
      With a combined age of 71, it will be the oldest women's grand slam final in the Open Era.
      But the sisters are showing that quality precedes age.