Story highlights Federer to contest Aussie Open final

Beat Stan Wawrinka in five-set semi

Could face old rival Rafa Nadal

(CNN) It was throwback Thursday in Melbourne Park at the Australian Open, a step back to a different decade.

Oblivious to the passing of time, the 35-year-old Roger Federer became the oldest man to reach a grand slam final since Ken Rosewall, 55 days short of his 40th birthday, did so at the US Open in 1974, after the Swiss star won a tense five-set semifinal against compatriot Stan Wawrinka.

Earlier, Venus and Serena Williams, sisters with a total of 29 majors between them, were the first to turn on the schmaltzy nostalgia by reaching Saturday's women's final. Their combined age of 71 setting us up for the oldest women's grand slam final in the Open Era.

This fairytale for the sport's history-makers could continue Friday with Rafael Nadal, another thirtysomething thought past his best, bidding to set up what would be a dream men's showdown for those itching for another stroll down memory lane.

It has been six years since Nadal and Federer, once ruthless accumulators of their sport's major prizes, last dueled in a grand slam final -- and nine years since their never to be forgotten five-set Wimbledon final.

Read More