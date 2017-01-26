CNN 10 - January 27, 2017

One foreign leader arrives in the U.S. while another cancels his trip; one holiday triggers the world's largest annual human migration; and one record-holding mountain is suspected to have shrunk after an earthquake struck. Travel the world with us this Friday on CNN 10!

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. According to the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, on what date (month and day) does a president's term end?

2. According to the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, at what time (on the aforementioned date) does a president's term end?

3. Including President Donald Trump, how many leaders has the U.S. had?

4. How many countries are included in the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which President Trump plans to renegotiate?

5. What nation is led by President Adama Barrow, following his surprise election defeat of President Yahya Jammeh, who initially refused to step down?

6. A new survey ranked what location as the most expensive place to live, based on median home prices and household incomes?

7. Name the controversial U.S. oil pipeline that, if completed as planned, would run beneath Lake Oahe.

8. A United Nations University study says that between 2010 and 2015, more than 12 million tons of electronic waste were generated across what continent?

9. What milestone number was reached (and exceeded) by the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Wednesday?

10. What event, which is associated with a tremendous amount of travel, is determined by the occurrence of second new moon after the Winter Solstice?

TRANSCRIPT

CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.

Thank you for using CNN 10