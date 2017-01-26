Story highlights Trump and Putin have both expressed hope for stronger US-Russia ties

Tensions between the two countries have been on the rise

(CNN) US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to speak on the phone Saturday in their first conversation since Trump took office, an administration official told CNN.

Trump has vowed to have better relations with Russia than his predecessor.

In his new year's message, Putin congratulated Trump and expressed hope their two countries would be able to "take their interaction in the international arena to a whole new level."

"Major global and regional challenges that our countries have confronted in recent years clearly confirm that Russia-US relations are an important factor in ensuring stability and security in the modern world," Putin said.