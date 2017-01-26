Trump Policy: Day 7

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump flew aboard Air Force One for the first time on a trip to Philadelphia for the GOP Congressional retreat. As he landed in the city of brotherly love, the President learned Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto had decided not to meet with him. But this is the city of Rocky fame, and Trump came out swinging on issues ranging from trade to immigration. His press secretary even proposed a 20% tax on imports from Mexico, but then said it was just one idea.

ACTION PRESIDENT TRUMP & ADMINISTRATION TOOK TODAY ...

EXECUTIVE ACTION -- Trump was expected to sign some kind of executive action on voting fraud at 4:30 p.m. ET, but spokesman Sean Spicer -- Trump was expected to sign some kind of executive action on voting fraud at 4:30 p.m. ET, but spokesman Sean Spicer updated to say that is now likely to happen Friday or Saturday. Will all of these executive actions stick?

IMMIGRATION -- The Department of Homeland Security is -- The Department of Homeland Security is putting a temporary freeze on staff trips to other countries to interview refugees who want to come to the US, according to a law enforcement source. The action, first reported by Reuters , comes as the agency awaits direction from Trump, who has made clear he plans on making significant changes to the refugee policy. Halting these overseas interviews until further notice means the admissions process will remain in limbo for refugees awaiting their interview with DHS staff. Executive action on a temporary ban on refugees is expected soon

WHAT ELSE IS NEW ON DAY SEVEN ...