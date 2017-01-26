Trump's policies: Day 6

Washington (CNN) The anti-immigration world was getting antsy, but Wednesday the Trump administration delivered executive orders that lay the groundwork for building that wall and set the stage for more deportations of undocumented immigrants. Those who have not been charged with a crime but are suspected to pose a public safety or national security risk could become targets. And President Trump isn't finished. More immigration-related executive actions are expected on day seven.

ACTION PRESIDENT TRUMP TOOK WEDNESDAY...

President Donald Trump takes the cap off a pen before signing executive order for immigration actions to build border wall during a visit to the Homeland Security Department in Washington, Wednesday.

WHAT ELSE IS NEW ON DAY SIX...

IMMIGRATION -- CNN's Manu Raju, Deirdre Walsh and Tom LoBianco report: the GOP is considering paying for the wall through a supplemental funding package focused on border security. House Speaker Paul Ryan told Republicans at a closed-door meeting today that this is an option the GOP is looking at, two sources said.

Building the wall may be a popular rallying cry, but it is a lot easier said than done. There are many complications involved in turning Trump's signature campaign promise into concrete action.

In the midst of Trump's executive orders on immigration, top Mexican officials are scheduled to meet with senior Trump advisers, including Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon. They'll bring a "Mexico first" message to deliver to the Trump administration.

Despite Trump's executive orders and heated rhetoric on immigration, he has yet to act on DACA or DAPA -- In fact, the U.S. is still accepting DACA applications.

OBAMACARE -- -- Speaker Ryan met with the leaders of the National Governors Association today and chairman Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) said "it was clear from Speaker Ryan today that they want to block grant" Medicaid, something he said would "be catastrophic." McAuliffe and vice chair Gov. Brian Sandoval (R-NV) also spoke about trade and immigration among other issues.

ENVIRONMENT

The environmentalists are fighting back. Seven Greenpeace activists scaled a crane in downtown Washington to unveil a 70 by 30 foot "Resist" poster.

Trump is already motivating the scientific community to get more involved in politics. The Atlantic reports on the creation of 314 Action , a new PAC designed to support scientists and to get a "science version of Emily's list" to run for office.

On Tuesday, the Badlands National Park tweeted and then deleted facts about climate change potentially running afoul of the administration's views on the matter. At least, that's how it seemed. Turns out it was a former employee who broke bad and used the account without authorization.

ENVIRONMENT/TRADE -- The Trump effect crosses the pond. During her weekly Prime Minister's Questions, -- The Trump effect crosses the pond. During her weekly Prime Minister's Questions, Theresa May was pressed to confront Trump on a number of issues, including the Paris Climate Agreement and the potential U.S.-U.K. trade agreement.

TRADE -- Trump wants to renegotiate NAFTA with the goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs to the U.S. Here's what -- Trump wants to renegotiate NAFTA with the goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs to the U.S. Here's what a better deal might look like

TAXES -- -- Politico reports: "Some Trump administration officials and Capitol Hill Republicans are discussing the possibility of passing sweeping tax cuts without offsetting revenue increases — an idea that threatens to balloon the deficit and undermine the GOP's reputation as the party of fiscal discipline."

EVERYTHING -- According to -- According to Change.org , nearly six million people have signed 6,000 petitions related to Trump's administration. Among the most popular are those pushing him to act on climate change, and to keep the pre-existing condition clause in Obamacare.

LOOKING AHEAD...

· THURSDAY -- IMMIGRATION -- Trump executive action on trade expected.

· THURSDAY/FRIDAY -- EVERYTHING -- Senate Democrats continue their retreat (Thurs) in Sherpherdstown, West Virginia while a combined House and Senate Republicans continue their retreat (Thurs/Fri) in Philadelphia with Trump expected to attend Thursday.

· FRIDAY -- TRADE -- U.K. Prime Minister May is expected to discuss a post-Brexit U.S./U.K. deal with Trump at their White House meeting.