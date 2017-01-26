Trump's policies: Day 6

Washington (CNN)The anti-immigration world was getting antsy, but Wednesday the Trump administration delivered executive orders that lay the groundwork for building that wall and set the stage for more deportations of undocumented immigrants. Those who have not been charged with a crime but are suspected to pose a public safety or national security risk could become targets. And President Trump isn't finished. More immigration-related executive actions are expected on day seven.
ACTION PRESIDENT TRUMP TOOK WEDNESDAY...
IMMIGRATION -- Following through on several of his more controversial campaign promises, President Trump signed executive orders at DHS Wednesday afternoon aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration. The orders help build the wall, dramatically increase deportation of undocumented immigrants, including those without criminal records, and defund sanctuary cities, among others initiatives.
WHAT ELSE IS NEW ON DAY SIX...
IMMIGRATION -- CNN's Manu Raju, Deirdre Walsh and Tom LoBianco report: the GOP is considering paying for the wall through a supplemental funding package focused on border security. House Speaker Paul Ryan told Republicans at a closed-door meeting today that this is an option the GOP is looking at, two sources said.
Building the wall may be a popular rallying cry, but it is a lot easier said than done. There are many complications involved in turning Trump's signature campaign promise into concrete action.
How much will the wall cost? At least $10 billion, but maybe much more. Republicans are eying a special budget bill to pay for it.
What are sanctuary cities, anyway, and how much can Trump really do about them?
In the midst of Trump's executive orders on immigration, top Mexican officials are scheduled to meet with senior Trump advisers, including Jared Kushner and Steve Bannon. They'll bring a "Mexico first" message to deliver to the Trump administration.
Will Trump go after remittances from Mexicans living in the US -- Mexico's largest source of cash -- to pay for the wall? Seizing them may have a potentially destabilizing effect on the already fragile Mexican economy.
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, from Silicon Valley, has introduced a bill aimed at reforming the H-1B visa.
Despite Trump's executive orders and heated rhetoric on immigration, he has yet to act on DACA or DAPA -- In fact, the U.S. is still accepting DACA applications.
CNN's Ed Lavendera traveled to the border. His series on building the wall is a must-see.
OBAMACARE -- Speaker Ryan met with the leaders of the National Governors Association today and chairman Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) said "it was clear from Speaker Ryan today that they want to block grant" Medicaid, something he said would "be catastrophic." McAuliffe and vice chair Gov. Brian Sandoval (R-NV) also spoke about trade and immigration among other issues.
After two full work days with the new president, Congress is taking a break. But instead of rest and relaxation, the party is working hard to stay united while figuring out how to handle President Trump's unpredictable nature.
Sen. Rand Paul introduced his own Obamacare replacement bill. The plan includes an HSA tax credit.
ENVIRONMENT
Trump has put the EPA on notice, freezing grants and contracts to states.
Reuters reported that the EPA is purging its climate change websites. After the less than one week in office, some employees are "terrified" of Trump.
The environmentalists are fighting back. Seven Greenpeace activists scaled a crane in downtown Washington to unveil a 70 by 30 foot "Resist" poster.
Trump is already motivating the scientific community to get more involved in politics. The Atlantic reports on the creation of 314 Action, a new PAC designed to support scientists and to get a "science version of Emily's list" to run for office.
The house science chairman is asking Americans to trust the information they get from the President over the news produced by the media.
On Tuesday, the Badlands National Park tweeted and then deleted facts about climate change potentially running afoul of the administration's views on the matter. At least, that's how it seemed. Turns out it was a former employee who broke bad and used the account without authorization.
ENVIRONMENT/TRADE -- The Trump effect crosses the pond. During her weekly Prime Minister's Questions, Theresa May was pressed to confront Trump on a number of issues, including the Paris Climate Agreement and the potential U.S.-U.K. trade agreement.
TRADE -- Trump wants to renegotiate NAFTA with the goal of bringing back manufacturing jobs to the U.S. Here's what a better deal might look like.
TAXES -- Politico reports: "Some Trump administration officials and Capitol Hill Republicans are discussing the possibility of passing sweeping tax cuts without offsetting revenue increases — an idea that threatens to balloon the deficit and undermine the GOP's reputation as the party of fiscal discipline."
EVERYTHING -- According to Change.org, nearly six million people have signed 6,000 petitions related to Trump's administration. Among the most popular are those pushing him to act on climate change, and to keep the pre-existing condition clause in Obamacare.
LOOKING AHEAD...
· THURSDAY -- IMMIGRATION -- Trump executive action on trade expected.
· THURSDAY/FRIDAY -- EVERYTHING -- Senate Democrats continue their retreat (Thurs) in Sherpherdstown, West Virginia while a combined House and Senate Republicans continue their retreat (Thurs/Fri) in Philadelphia with Trump expected to attend Thursday.
· FRIDAY -- TRADE -- U.K. Prime Minister May is expected to discuss a post-Brexit U.S./U.K. deal with Trump at their White House meeting.