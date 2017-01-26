Story highlights Theresa May spoke to a gathering of US Republicans in Philadelphia

She emphasized the importance of the relationship between the UK, US

(CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May told US Republicans Thursday that instances of the United States and United Kingdom intervening militarily in foreign countries must only come when the two countries' national interests are at stake.

"The days of Britain and America intervening in sovereign countries in an attempt to remake the world in our own image are over. But nor can we afford to stand idly by when the threat is real and when it is in our own interests to intervene," she told GOP leaders gathered at retreat in Philadelphia.

May said the leadership provided by the United States and United Kingdom not only helped win wars and overcome trouble, "it made the modern world."

She added that the two nations have a responsibility to lead.

"Because when others step up as we step back, it is bad for America, for Britain and the world," she said.

