(CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May told US Republicans Thursday that instances of the United States and United Kingdom intervening militarily in foreign countries must only come when the two countries' national interests are at stake.

"The days of Britain and America intervening in sovereign countries in an attempt to remake the world in our own image are over. But nor can we afford to stand idly by when the threat is real and when it is in our own interests to intervene," she told GOP leaders gathered at retreat in Philadelphia.

May congratulated the Republicans on their election victories in November.

"Because of this, because of what you have done together, because of that great victory you have won, America can be stronger, greater, and more confident in the years ahead," she said to applause. "And a newly emboldened, confident America is good for the world."

Developing story - more to come