Theresa May to tell Republicans US, UK can lead the world

Story highlights May will say in a speech US and UK 'made the modern world'

Prime Minister will meet with President Donald Trump on Friday

London (CNN) British Prime Minister Theresa May will tell Republican lawmakers that the US and UK can lead the world, as her country readies to pull out of the European Union and seek closer ties with the world's top economy.

May will travel to Philadelphia Thursday to become the first serving head of state from outside the US to speak at the annual congressional Republican retreat. On Friday, she will become the first foreign leader to meet the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump face to face.

May's aim will be to leave a lasting impression on lawmakers who have gathered to map out the party's vision for the year, but her task will not be an easy one.

President Trump has signed a flurry of executive orders to cement his "America first" platform.

May will say that as Britain exits the EU -- after the British people voted to do so in a referendum last year -- the country will have "the opportunity to reassert our belief in a confident, sovereign and global Britain, ready to build relationships with old friends and new allies alike."

