(CNN) Climate change is real -- and we're causing it. That's a basic fact.

But it's also a controversial one in the Donald Trump era.

In its first week, the US President's administration instituted a media blackout at the US Environmental Protection Agency , removed references to climate change on the White House website and posted an energy plan that calls for increasing our use of fossil fuels like coal, oil and natural gas, which are causing the Earth to warm with dangerous consequences.

"We want to push back ... with reality," 350.org climate activist Jamie Henn said in an email.

So activists, scientists, celebrities and journalists took to Twitter on Thursday. They posted under the #ClimateFacts hashtag -- in solidarity with the government workers who can't, Henn said.