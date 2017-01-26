Story highlights Trump pledged during his presidential campaign to move the US Embassy

White House says no decisions yet

(CNN) The Palestine Liberation Organization will revoke its recognition of Israel if President Donald Trump moves the American Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the PLO's chief negotiator tells CNN's Christiane Amanpour.

"Under no circumstances shall we recognize Israel (with the) United States saying east Jerusalem is annexed," Saeb Erakat said Thursday.

Trump pledged repeatedly during his presidential campaign to move the embassy to Jerusalem, which would make the US the only country in the world to have its embassy there. On Monday, the White House spokesman Sean Spicer said there were "no decisions" on the move yet.

Both Israel and the Palestinians claim Jerusalem as their capital, and Erakat said that by moving its embassy, the US would be insinuating that the two-state solution was dead.

