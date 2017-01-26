Pence to address March for Life in person

Story highlights Pence will be the first vice president to ever address the march in person in its 43-year history

Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush addressed the event via telephone but did not attend

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence will address Friday's March for Life in person, a first for a sitting vice president in the event's 43-year history.

"Honored to meet with Pro-Life leaders in my office tonight. Just told them I look forward to addressing National @March_for_Life on Friday," Pence said in a tweet Thursday night.

Honored to meet with Pro-Life leaders in my office tonight. Just told them I look forward to addressing National @March_for_Life on Friday. pic.twitter.com/vLSO9TOXKY — Vice President Pence (@VP) January 26, 2017

Marc Lotter, a spokesman for the vice president, said Pence would appear in person.

"We are very pleased to welcome Vice President Mike Pence to speak at this year's March for Life. His appearance marks a historic moment for the pro-life movement as Vice President Pence will be the first vice president or president to speak at the March for Life," Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, said in a statement.

