Pence to address March for Life in person

Story highlights Pence will be the first vice president to ever address the march in person in its 43-year history

Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush addressed the event via telephone but did not attend

Washington (CNN) Vice President Mike Pence will address the March for Life event in person on Friday, said Marc Lotter, a spokesman for Pence.

Pence will be the first vice president to ever address the march in person in its 43-year history. Earlier Thursday, the organization said the scheduled appearance of top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway at the event would make her the "highest-ranking White House official to ever speak at the march."

Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush addressed the event via telephone but did not attend.

Pence is an ardent opponent of abortion and signed some of the most restrictive abortion legislation into law while serving as governor of Indiana.

Developing story - more to come