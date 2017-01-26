McConnell, Ryan on Obamacare: Democrats won't help us

Story highlights A budget reconciliation bill can get through the Senate with just a simple majority

Republicans plan to use that procedure for handling the repeal and replacement of Obamacare

(CNN) House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell emphasized Thursday at a Republican retreat in Philadelphia that repealing and replacing Obamacare and tax reform remain the party's top 2017 priorities.

And they expect to get little, if any, help from their colleagues across the aisle.

"Both of those we anticipate having little or no Democratic cooperation," McConnell said. "That's why you can anticipate two reconciliation measures in the first six months."

McConnell was referring to the fact that a budget reconciliation bill can get through the Senate with just a simple majority, allowing Republicans to avoid a Democratic filibuster -- a big reason this budget maneuver is being used to tackle issues as partisan as Obamacare and tax reform.

The first budget reconciliation bill -- the one that will be used to repeal major parts of Obamacare -- is already being crafted by GOP lawmakers. Sources on the Hill say it will take weeks for that bill to be written, and Republicans are looking to potentially include some replacement measures in that bill.

