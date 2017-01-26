(CNN) Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich told CNN Thursday that his wife, Callista, is being considered by President Donald Trump to be the ambassador to the Holy See.

"She's under consideration," Gingrich said.

The former Republican presidential hopeful would not elaborate further on the deliberations process, simply saying he would be "very excited for her" if she were offered the position.

Gingrich, who advised Trump throughout the campaign, also said he doesn't plan to move to Italy full time — the couple would keep their home in McLean, Virginia, he said.

"I'd clock in an amazing number of miles," Gingrich quipped. "You guys won't be getting rid of me. I'll be around."