'Make America Great Again' billboard has a surprising backer

By AJ Willingham, CNN

Updated 11:43 AM ET, Thu January 26, 2017

  • Muslim group paid for Trump-like billboards
  • They say they want to educate people about how Muslims help the country

(CNN)What does "Make America Great Again" mean to you? For one Florida-based Muslim group, it's exactly what their faith is all about.

The American Muslim Community Centers has paid for a set of billboards set up on two Florida highways. The billboard is a riff on President Trump's popular promise.
    "Making America great with love, compassion and mercy," the billboards read, in a font and style similar to Trump's campaign posters.
      The billboards include a phone number and a link to a website, WhyIslam.org, that includes information about the Muslim faith, volunteer opportunities and an offer for a free copy of the Quran.
      The AMCC says the billboards are public service announcements to remind people that American Muslims have a strong record of serving their neighbors and being active in the political process. The AMCC recently opened a free medical center to serve uninsured families in Central Florida. The group says it also regularly feeds the homeless, helps at women's shelters, and more.

