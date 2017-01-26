'March for Life' set for Friday: What you need to know

Story highlights The anti-abortion march is held in Washington, DC, and has taken place every year since 1974

Washington (CNN) On the heels of President Donald Trump's inauguration and last week's Women's March, the annual March for Life, this year marking the 44th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, is set to take place on Friday.

The anti-abortion march is held in Washington and has taken place every year since 1974. Since the Supreme Court ruled abortion legal in 1973, marchers have descended upon Washington to protest the decision.

"The March for Life began in Washington, DC, as a small demonstration and rapidly grew to be the largest pro-life event in the world," the march's website reads.

Although the movement is decades old, the anti-abortion effort has picked up steam with the election and Trump's leadership. His first week in office, Trump signed an executive action reversing policy that allowed funding to international non-governmental organizations that perform or promote abortion.

Trump also acknowledged the march during his speech to fellow GOP leaders at the Republican retreat in Philadelphia on Thursday.

