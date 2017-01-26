Story highlights Trump is considering a ban on refugees for up to four months as well as a Muslim database

"America must remain open to people of all faiths & backgrounds," Madeleine Albright tweeted

(CNN) Former US Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said she would "stand ready" to register as Muslim if Donald Trump takes executive action that affects immigrants traveling to the US.

"I was raised Catholic, became Episcopalian & found out later my family was Jewish. I stand ready to register as Muslim in #solidarity," she tweeted Wednesday.



Trump is considering a ban on refugees for up to four months, according to a draft executive order. The move would make good on one of his most controversial campaign promises aimed at fighting terrorism. Trump has said the order enacting stronger measures on Muslim migrants trying to enter the US is a national security issue. In the days after his election, he also repeated his proposal of a national database to register all Muslims living in the US.

