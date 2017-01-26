Ivanka Trump's Instagram account is helping her cultivate a Trump version of Camelot

(CNN) Set aside the politics of last weekend's inaugural celebrations, don't think about the crowd size, the message, the protests, and the pomp ... what's left? A lot of Trumps. Big ones, little ones, baby ones, toddling ones -- it was a second- and third-generation presidential family on rare display the likes of which hasn't been seen in such numbers since, yes, the Camelot of the John F. Kennedy era.

It's been Ivanka Trump leading the peek inside the life of her family, with never-before-seen moments of unguarded play, dress-up, and White House exploration. She has almost six million followers -- 2.7 via Instagram, 3.01 via Twitter. With the advent of a social media-savvy first daughter, the opportunity for the public to be voyeurs into the personal moments of the younger generation of Trumps is more available than ever before.

Here's Ivanka's youngest son, Theodore, taking his first crawl, ever. It just happened to be across the floor of the White House State Dining Room:

There were so many incredible milestones this past weekend -- including one for baby Theodore who crawled for the very first time in the White House! A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

As of Thursday afternoon, the post had more than 850,000 views on her Instagram account.

Ivanka is happy to show off her kids, like she did in their pajamas at Blair House over Inauguration Weekend: