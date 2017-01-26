Breaking News

Ivanka Trump's Instagram account is helping her cultivate a Trump version of Camelot

By Kate Bennett, CNN

Updated 5:53 PM ET, Thu January 26, 2017

First family shows new look at White House
    First family shows new look at White House

(CNN)Set aside the politics of last weekend's inaugural celebrations, don't think about the crowd size, the message, the protests, and the pomp ... what's left? A lot of Trumps. Big ones, little ones, baby ones, toddling ones -- it was a second- and third-generation presidential family on rare display the likes of which hasn't been seen in such numbers since, yes, the Camelot of the John F. Kennedy era.

It's been Ivanka Trump leading the peek inside the life of her family, with never-before-seen moments of unguarded play, dress-up, and White House exploration. She has almost six million followers -- 2.7 via Instagram, 3.01 via Twitter. With the advent of a social media-savvy first daughter, the opportunity for the public to be voyeurs into the personal moments of the younger generation of Trumps is more available than ever before.
Here's Ivanka's youngest son, Theodore, taking his first crawl, ever. It just happened to be across the floor of the White House State Dining Room:
    As of Thursday afternoon, the post had more than 850,000 views on her Instagram account.
      Ivanka is happy to show off her kids, like she did in their pajamas at Blair House over Inauguration Weekend:
      Blair House, DC #latergram

      A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

      Or on their way to the parade, with specially booster-seated limousines for her two older kids, five-year-old Arabella and three-year-old Joseph. Note the kids' electronic devices:

      Heading to the parade! 🇺🇸 #inauguration

      A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

      A fashion devotee, Ivanka also showed off the Oscar De La Renta gown she wore to Thursday night's candlelight dinner at Union Station on Inauguration Eve:

      Leaving for the candlelight dinner #inauguration #MAGA

      A photo posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

      With more than 1.3 million views, Ivanka's top Instagram video from the weekend was the one where her half-brother, Barron, 10, entertains little Theodore. Peek-a-boo, always a fave.

      My youngest brother proves he's a baby whisperer—while my father signs his first executive orders.

      A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on

      Ivanka, however, isn't the only Trump child to showcase private moments; Donald Trump, Jr., with his 726,000 Instagram followers, has had his share of posts. Here's one of his five children enjoying breakfast at the White House:
      Lara Trump, Eric Trump's wife, posted one from the weekend at the White House, as well.

      When aunts and uncles attack! 😜

      A photo posted by Lara Trump (@laraleatrump) on

      Even Tiffany Trump has gotten in on the posting action, wearing American flag shoes and posing with half-brother Eric on the balcony outside the White House solarium:

      🇺🇸

      A photo posted by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on

      And while it's fun to catch these mini-episodes of "keeping up with the Trumps," the branding of the Trump clan is likely the paramount strategy here. The sharing of private and personal elements of the president's life are a helpful, humanizing factor for him, and Ivanka's throwing open the doors, while "aww"-inducing, could also be some carefully-crafted storytelling.