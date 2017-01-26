Story highlights President Trump has signed four executive orders since taking office one week ago

How does he stack up against his predecessors?

Editor's note: This is a rolling list of executive actions undertaken by President Trump during his first week in office, as of January 27, 1200ET. This piece will be updated to reflect any new orders signed.

(CNN) With the flick of pen, a new president can undo years of work by a previous administration through his constitutional "executive powers."

Since relocating to the White House on Friday, President Donald Trump has signed a number of executive actions, including executive orders and presidential memoranda, aimed both at fulfilling his campaign promises and at rolling back the policies of former President Barack Obama.

"We do not need new laws," Trump said soon after signing the two executive orders related to immigration on Wednesday, indicating he'll test the existing framework.

Here's a look at both the orders and memoranda he has signed so far.

Trump's first week of executive orders