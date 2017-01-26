Trump to move forward with voter fraud probe

(CNN) White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Air Force One said that one of the executive orders President Donald Trump will sign Thursday afternoon will be a follow up on the announcement of the voter fraud probe.

He did not go into detail about what it would look like or mean.

"It will be a follow-up to the announcement yesterday (inaudible) to better understand voter fraud," Spicer told reporters.

When asked what the executive order would specifically include, Spicer said Trump is continuing to work with his senior team on the final details. But a senior White House official told CNN on Wednesday that the probe would likely be carried out through Trump's Justice Department.

Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he would launch an investigation into instances of voter fraud, two days after he told congressional leaders of both parties that he believed as many as 5 million illegal votes were cast in the 2016 election.

